Krispy Kreme is collaborating with Pokémon for their 25th anniversary and you’ll be able to get your hands on adorable Pokémon doughnuts.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the original Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle and it’s not Pokémon without Pikachu and go on then… chuck in a Poké-ball to finish the set!

Each doughnut will retail for $3.75 each at selected Krispy Kreme Australia stores from TODAY 7th September every two weeks, you can grab them in-store, online, Click & Collect or even through delivery services like Deliveroo, UberEATS or Menulog!

If you’re ordering online, you’ll exclusively be able to buy the whole collection as a dozen pack which comes with 6 Original Glaze, 2 Pikachu doughnuts, 1 x Poké Ball, 1 x Bulbasaur, 1 x Charmander and 1 x Squirtle for $29.95.

Pikachu is Krispy Kreme’s signature shell doughnut is filled with chocolate crème, dripped in white truffle, finished with a Pikachu white chocolate plaque.

The Poké Ball is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dopped in White Truffle, with red sprinkles, finished with a Poké Ball white chocolate plaque.

Charmander comes in a shell doughnut filled with vanilla custard, dipped in white truffle, finished with a Charmander white chocolate plague.

Bulbasaur is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green apple icing finished with sand sugar, a crème swirl and a Bulbasaur white choc plaque.

Finally, Squirtle is a shell doughnut filled with strawberry-flavoured filling, dipping in white truffle finished with a Squirtle white chocolate plaque.