The Krafty people at Kraft have been busy in the kitchen whipping up some vegan Mac and Cheese for us!

Offering a contemporary take on a ‘timeless classic’, KraftHeinz Australia has launched a Vegan Mac and Cheese which obviously means it’s dairy-free but ALSO gluten-free!

Chief Marketing Officer for Australia, Shane Kent, is excited that Australia is the first in the Kraft Company to bring a Vegan Mac & Cheese to the market.

“Over the last 18 months, we have been on a journey to extend our range of products in line with changing consumer preferences and this is just one example of many things to come,” Kent said.

You can pick up a box from Woolworths now for $3.99!