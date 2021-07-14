Artisinal chocolatier Koko Black has launched a new hot chocolate range across the nation.

‘Melt Away with Chocolate’ is a new selection of hot choccie mixes and tasty edible treats which you can get your hands on online and in-store!

Koko Black Chocolate lounges across Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth are getting their own limited edition menu too…

Sorry NSW but don’t fret because we got amazing DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs that create the most indulgent hot choccy experience.

The Hot Chocolate Bomb kit makes two and is going for $49.00!

The kit comes with Koko Black’s dark chocolate for melting, half dome moulds for shaping and gorgeous marshmallows for that classic gooey centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pour Koko’s signature Hot Chocolate recipe over the top of the bomb and have the best hot choccie of your life!

You’ll be able to get your hands on delicious Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa or Mocha Hot Cocoa for $19.90.

Koko Black lounges across Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, and Perth will have a specially curated limited-edition menu of velvety Creme Brulee Hot Chocolate and Lamington Hot Chocolate!

Find the Lounge menu below:

Velvety Creme Brulee Hot Chocolate – $9.00

Belgian Hot Chocolate with creme patisserie and a burnt sugar crust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lamington Hot Chocolate – $9.00

Ripples of raspberry jam, toasted marshmallow and caramelised coconut.

73% Dark Chocolate Brownie – From $7.50

An indulgent 73% Dark Chocolate Brownie with a choice of melted milk or 54% dark chocolate

and toppings from vanilla ice cream to cocoa nibs, pistachios and chocolate hazelnut spread.

Belgian Waffle – From $8.50

Advertisement

Advertisement

A decadent Belgian Waffle with choice of melted milk or 54% dark chocolate and toppings from

vanilla ice cream to slivered almonds, rose petals and sprinkles.

This menu will be available until the 11th of August.