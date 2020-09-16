Aussies have been blessed with many iconic treats so we love to see when businesses get creative with the flavours – and we are 100% eyeing off this!

Koko Black has launched a brand new chocolate range, the Australian Classics Collection, and it is as delicious as it sounds…

Sweet tooths will be able to pick from six new chocolates that are inspired by true blue faves – Gaytime Goldies, Koko Vovo, Jam Wagons, Honey Joys, Koko Crackles and a Lamington Slice.

If you simply must try them all, you can pick up the Ultimate Classic Collection Hamper which is packed with the lot for $169.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1