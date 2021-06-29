World Chocolate Day is about to arrive on Wednesday 7 July and honestly, it is about time we had a good excuse to go silly on sweets again.

Koko Black will be making the most of it by joining forces with Black Star Pastry to whip up a limited edition creation which will have dessert fans salivating.

It’s called the ‘Meteor Cake’ and it looks DIVINE.

On this delightful day, you’ll be able to stick your fork into the layers of caramel chocolate, Muscovado sponge, hazelnut cremeux, praline and chocolate mousse. All of this is laid on top of a bed of dark chocolate financier and cocoa nibs… good lord.

And this is the fun part – on top of the cake is a ‘flying meteor’ which has crashed onto the surface, made with hazelnut truffle, coated with black cocoa nibs and a Sao Thome chocolate flame. Seriously, this is nuts.

The cake will be in selected Koko Black stores in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Black Star Pastry in Sydney for $15 a pop on Wednesday 7 July until sold out.

If you’re stuck at home due to restrictions, you’ll be able to order this bad boy in a four-portion size for $55. If you’re in the Sydney metro area, set an alarm for 10am Friday 2 July and head to www.blackstarpastry.com.au to get your hands on one.

