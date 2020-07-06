While we’ve been cooped up at home, many people have turned to their kitchens for some good, old fashioned baking.

Bread, cakes, doughnuts… you name it, Aussies have baked it. No wonder you can’t get flour these days!

For this reason, there is no wonder why people have started going crazy for this Kmart item. It’s only $5 and people simply can’t get enough – the 6 Cup Silicone Mini Loaf Pan.

It’s perfect for making mini bread and slices, with parents praising the pan for creating perfect portions for school lunchboxes.

In one post in the popular Kmart Home Decor and Hacks Australia Facebook group, one mum Kelly thanked everyone by sharing a photo of some delicious zucchini slices.

Other Facebook users are loving the idea, hoping they won’t have sold out by the time they can get over to a Kmart store. Here’s hoping!

