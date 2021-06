This is not a drill but we have it on VERY good authority that the Kit Kat Biscoff hybrid has landed in Australia.

That’s right the wafer of Kit Kat is being met with crunch Lotus Biscoff spread because we deserve it.

The little tarts come in five wrapped pieces and can only be bought through the KitKat website or via their stores in Melbourne or Sydney

If you are outside of Melbourne or Sydney, you can buy them here.