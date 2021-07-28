Just when we thought KitKats couldn’t get any better, they have gone ahead and introduced us to the equivalent of chocolate heaven with a Rocky Road flavour!

If you’re anything like us, you are utterly obsessed with the role out of new KitKat flavours that are landing in Australia; but in my opinion, this one has topped them all!

The new flavour combines rich milk chocolate, squishy marshmallows, jammy pieces, and coconut handcrafted and baked into each wafer.

This unique addition of the original KitKat classic is available exclusively to KitKat Chocolatory stores, which you can visit in-person or order online.

It sounds like they will only be around for a limited time, so you better get your hands on one of these mouth-watering bars before they’re all gone!