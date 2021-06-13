Just when we thought KitKats couldn’t get any better, they have gone ahead and introduced us to the equivalent of chocolate heaven with a Biscoff Lotus flavour!
If you’re anything like us, you are utterly obsessed with the role out of Biscoff flavoured food products all around Australia; but this one has topped them all.
The new flavour introduces a crunchy caramelised biscuit spread made with Lotus Biscoff to the original classic caramelised biscuit, coated in creamy milk chocolate to create the ultimate chocolate dream.
This unique addition of the original KitKat classic is available exclusively to KitKat Chocolatory stores, which you can visit in-person or order online.
It sounds like they will only be around for a limited time, so you better get your hands on one of these mouth-watering bars before they’re all gone!