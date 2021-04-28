Until we found out about this news here, we would have said that there is just no way that you can improve on perfection.

We’re talking about the humble KitKat, obviously.

It’s the perfect chocolate bar and we will fight anyone who says otherwise, don’t try us!

HOWEVER, this new development might just change our whole mindset here. The team behind KitKat have just unveiled their new KitKat Cookie Collision and honestly, it sounds so bloody yum!

According to the guys at KitKat it’s a “collision of that sweet cookie taste with delicious milk chocolate” and seriously, hook it into our veins!

The new chocky bar is available now in Coles, Woolies and independent grocery stores for $2.00.