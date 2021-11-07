The weird and wonderful KitKat Chocolatory has released rum-infused KitKats right before the holiday season!

Partnering with Sydney rum distillery BRIX, you’ll be able to get 3 delightfully infused chocolate treats so you can really put your legs up and have a REAL break after all your hectic Christmas shopping.

The three new artisanal flavours include:

KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Mojito: $20

Calling all Mojito lovers!

You can now get your hands on Mojito flavoured KitKats.

The KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Mojito features the famous KitKat crisp wafer with creamy white chocolate, infused with BRIX white rum, lime, grapefruit & mint.

KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Caramelised Pecan: $20

This is going to be my personal favourite, because I have the palate of a sweet 75-year-old woman.

So when you tell me I can get a KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Caramelised Pecan chocolate bar?!

Excuse me while I drool over, caramelised golden chocolate infused with BRIX gold rum, pecans, ginger and caramelised biscuit with the irresistible crisp wafer.

KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Spiced Christmas Pudding: $20

The final flavour really gets us into the Christmas spirit with a classic Chrissy dessert reimagined!

The KitKat Chocolatory x BRIX Spiced ChristmasPudding features crisp wafers with spiced milk chocolate infused with BRIX Spiced rum, crumbled pudding, currants and macadamias in an eight-finger bar.

You’ll be able to get your hands on all 3 flavours at the KitKat Chocolatory in Sydney or online here!

