Nestle has just revealed some big news for chocolate fans and it’s that their two best (in our opinion) chocolate bars are merging.

That’s right Kit Kat and Aero (Mint) are merging into a new Kit Kat Chunky Bar.

The Kit Kat wafer will be topped with Aeros light, bubbly peppermint and then coated in the classic Kit Kat milk chocolate.

The bar will retail for $2 and is available at all your fave chocolate selling shops.