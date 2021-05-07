Aussie fans of Kinder’s famous Happy Hippo biscuits will finally be able to get their hands on the delightful bite-sized treat as they hit supermarket shelves nationwide.

The cute-as-can-be hippo-shaped biscuits feature a crispy wafer shell with a super creamy and smooth filling, dipped in crunchy meringue sprinkles. Available in two flavours, Cocoa and Hazelnut, those nutty for nuts or crazy for chocolate can both delight in this bite-sized snack.

These individually wrapped bickies are hugely popular around the world, especially in Germany and the UK where millions of shoppers enjoy adding the hippos to their baskets.

To celebrate the launch of the biscuits, Kinder has joined forces with Australian entertainer Jimmy Rees to reveal the secret to happiness.

Kinder Happy Hippo is available from 10 in Cocoa and Hazelnut variants, RRP $1.00 for a single pack, $4.50 for a 5 pack multipack, at leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.