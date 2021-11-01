KFC is changing the game with their new Zinger Crunch Range which boasts that it packs a ‘punch and a crunch!’, and I’m ready, punch me in the face with yummy fried chicken please.

The range has three varieties with The Zinger Crunch Burger which has a signature Zinger fillet, pickled slaw, cheese and jalapeño mayo for some gorgeous heat, the burger comes with corn chips for that C R U N C H.

For those that don’t enjoy chowing down on a burger, there’s the Zinger Crunch Twister and Zinger Crunch Bowl too which you can substitute with an original recipe fillet if you don’t want the spice.

Available across the country as of today, the 2nd of November, get in there to try something new!