KFC has teamed up with MasterChef star Sarah Tiong to release a gorgeous Kentucky Fried Satay Chicken using KFC’s Original Recipe chicken.

Tiong is well known for her delicious street food style and she BRINGS IT with this recipe, loaded peanuts, sticky coconut rice, fresh greens, and KFC chicken.

Following some incredible recipes like Popcorn Chicken Cupcakes, Zinger Noodles, Zinger Katsu Curry, Tender Sandwiches and Chicken ‘n Croffle in the Kentucky Fried Cookin’ Series, this is the final episode and recipe for the year!

Kentucky Fried Satay Chicken:

Satay Sauce:​

Pop your frying pan on medium heat, toast peanuts for 3-4 minutes. Remove from pan and chop the nuts finely. Heat oil in a saucepan on medium heat, re-add peanuts (save some for garnish later), curry powder, tamarind puree and brown sugar, stirring for 1-2 minutes.​ Mix in coconut cream and bring up to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes and season with salt to taste.​

Sticky Coconut Rice​:

Soak glutinous rice in water for 30 minutes, then rinse and drain. ​ Heat oil in a pan on medium-high and stir fry rice for 2 minutes.​ Add 300g water to the pan, cover with lid, and simmer for 5-10 minutes on medium.​ Turn off the heat but keep the lid on and allow rice to steam for another 5-10 minutes.​ Transfer rice to a bowl, mixing in salt and coconut cream.​

Ingredients (serves 5):

​For the satay sauce: ​

3-4 tbsp neutral oil (e.g. vegetable)​

200g skinless unsalted peanuts​ (Sarah to toast and chop the peanuts at home)

2-3 tbsp curry powder (preferably Malaysian)​

2 tbsp tamarind puree​

3 tbsp brown sugar​

250mL coconut cream​

Salt​

For the coconut rice:​

200g glutinous rice​

1 tbsp neutral oil​

300g water​

60mL coconut cream​

½ tsp salt​

​To serve:​

KFC Original Recipe​

Sliced cucumbers​ (at least 2)

Sliced red onion​

Toasted peanuts, chopped coarsely​

Fresh coriander​

Fresh chilli​