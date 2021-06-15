Forget Pokemon-Go, KFC has dropped a new discovery game called ‘The Great Bucket Hunt’ and it’s got the same vibe but the payout is… SO MUCH BETTER!!

They’re offering up crazy prizes from fried chicken, KFC merch, GRAND FINAL TICKETS, AND CASH PRIZES FROM $5K TO $50K!

The game is available for everyone across the nation and one lucky winner can be walking away with free KFC for a year which is great news for your tummy but not so good for your belt buckle.

So how do you play? How do you win?

Hop into the KFC App and tap the ‘The Great Bucket Hunt’ and you’ll find yourself on a ‘Bucket Map’ where lots of virtual buckets have been hidden in locations across the country.

Use the ‘Bucket Map’ to find the hidden buckets and spin them to win!

It’s worth your while to find as many as possible because it’s the gold you’re really after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you find three Golden Buckets you’ll win $5,000, with one lucky player set to take home the big $50,000!!

Some of drool-worthy prizes include:

KFC food: 15-piece Original Recipe, 3-piece Original Tenders, Zinger Burger, Ultimate Box, Large Popcorn Chicken, Nugget Go Bucket, we could go on…

15-piece Original Recipe, 3-piece Original Tenders, Zinger Burger, Ultimate Box, Large Popcorn Chicken, Nugget Go Bucket, we could go on… KFC merch and deals: KFC hoodies, 30 for $10 Nuggets, 21 for $21 Original Recipe Chicken, 10 for $10 Tenders, $2 Sliders and more

KFC hoodies, 30 for $10 Nuggets, 21 for $21 Original Recipe Chicken, 10 for $10 Tenders, $2 Sliders and more Sports and food experiences: For two people; NRL Grand Final tickets, AFL Grand Final tickets, Ashes Tickets, KFC for a year, 2 x KFC Family Feed every Sunday for a year and your own KFC Catering Pack

For two people; NRL Grand Final tickets, AFL Grand Final tickets, Ashes Tickets, KFC for a year, 2 x KFC Family Feed every Sunday for a year and your own KFC Catering Pack Cash prizes: $25 – $200 eftpos gift cards, 8 x $5,000 cash and 1 x $50,000 cash

‘The Great Bucket Hunt’ started yesterday, 15th June and will be on until Monday 12th July across Australia!