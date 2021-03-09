Today is a good day everyone, why? You may ask.

Well KFC has started their own delivery service that you can use THROUGH the KFC App!

You can now order limited editions products as well as regular menu items directly from the app, it couldn’t be easier.

But WHY is today a good day?

Well to celebrate the launch, KFC is doing TWO WEEKS OF FREE DELIVERY- BUT there’s a catch.

You gotta add their new limited edition Tower Burger to the order to get free delivery, but guys… it’s not a catch.

I’ve eaten the Tower Burg and it’s good man. It’s good.

So enjoy some good fried chicken this fortnight because KFC’s delivery service will be available from over 500 KFC restaurants in all states and territories across Australia.