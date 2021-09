Good news to KFC fans across our great nation, The Double is back and they’ve taken it to the next level.

In a limited released, KFC has dropped a ‘Pizza Double’ which features two of their spicy Zinger fillets acting as a bun to two pepperoni slices, a squeeze of Italian-inspired pizza sauce, and a slice of oozy cheese.

It’s indulgent, it’s heart attack worthy, it’s beautiful.

The Pizza Double is available now up until the 4th of October and available for contact-free pickup from restaurants.