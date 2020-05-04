KFC is reducing their prices by 25% this weekend for Mother’s Day- how sweet of them!

From Saturday 9th of May to Monday 11th of May if you spend over $30 on the Menulog app you can use the code KFC4MUM at the checkout to get your discount!

“Mums across the country are under more pressure than normal this year, so it’s even more important you treat her this year”, Kristi Woolrych, the chief marketing officer at KFC Australia, said.

Deliveries are a great at the moment for those than are isolating or not visiting their elderly mums to protect them.

So treat yo’self and yo mum this weekend and get her her favourite snacky snack.