KFC have given us a new treat for our bellies today by releasing the recipe for a finger lickin’ good new meal – the Zinger Parma.

Yes, this is KFC’s cult fav Zinger fillets turned into a delicious chicken parmigiana!

And boy oh boy does it sound SO. DARN. GOOD!

Basically it includes the Kentucky Fried Chicken Singer pieces with bacon, pasta, fresh herbs and topped with oozing melted cheese! You can also add a hint of supercharged sauce if you can handle the extra heat.

And while it involves you doing a bit of the cooking yourself, the recipe sounds super simple.

If you want to try it yourself, here’s what you’ll need:

Zinger Parmy ingredients (serves 4):

– 4 x KFC Zinger fillets

(Hot-tip: order them through Build Your Own Bucket on the KFC App for a cheeky little discount)

– 4 x tbsp passata

– 4 x pieces bacon

– 1 x cup shredded cheese

– Supercharged sauce (amount depending on how much heat you can handle)

– Fresh herbs

Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to grill (high)

2. Cook the bacon until it’s nice and crispy

3. Place 4 x Zinger fillets on a baking tray lined with baking paper

4. Spread 1 x tablespoon of passata over each Zinger

5. Place 1 x piece of cooked bacon on each Zinger

6. Grill for approx. 4 mins or until gloriously golden and bubbly

7. Drizzle Supercharged sauce over each Zinger and sprinkle fresh herbs on top

8. Drool and enjoy!

This delicious KFC recipe follows in the footsteps of the much-loved Popcorn Chicken Nachos and Zinger Nasi Goreng.

So what are you waiting for guys? Let’s get Kentucky Fried Cookin’!