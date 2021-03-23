Hold onto your seats, KFC has just changed the game introducing a temporary sweet treat to their franchise with Kentucky Fried Donuts.

These delicious mouthfuls of goodness are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, while their cinnamon sugar-coating will have you licking your lips and reaching for more.

For those looking for a sweet treat, you can enjoy their Kentucky Fried Donuts as they are, in a Complete Treat Box or a $4.95 Fill Up. Either way, you won’t be disappointed.

And, the even better news… you can get a Free Large Kentucky Fried Donuts when you order any Shared Meal Delivered to your door via the KFC App.

The Kentucky Fried Donuts will only be available from Tuesday 23 March until Monday 19 April, so get in quick as they won’t be around forever.

Will you be trying these?