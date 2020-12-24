Fast-food chain KFC has launched a new games console with a ‘chicken chamber’ that will keep your snacks warm.

The KFConsole is part of a partnership with Cooler Master, KFC said in a statement.

“The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world’s first built-in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions,” KFC added.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

Your delicious fried chicken will be kept hot by a custom cooling system that keeps the console running at a regular temperature while using heat produced by its components to warm the chicken chamber.

“This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what’s not to like?,” said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, in the company’s press release.

It’s not known if the product will roll out in Australia.