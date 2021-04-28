KFC has created an ungodly new recipe that’s having us checking the calendar to see if April 1 has come around again for a second run.

It’s called the Popcorn Chicken Savoury Cupcake and it’s made with, as the name suggests, Popcorn Chicken but also… potato & gravy.

“Trust us when we say this will be the most ludicrously delicious treat,” KFC urges but look, I dunno… these sorts of crazy taste combos is exactly why I have trust issues.

The cupcake was created as part of the new Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series, where KFC is partnering with a selection of well-known Australian chefs and foodies to make a variety of unique at-home dishes featuring KFC menu items throughout 2021.

It follows the at-home recipe series last year which the Kentucky Fried Brekkie, Popcorn Chicken Nachos, Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Zinger Parmi emerged.

Anyway, back to this cupcake.

We promised a recipe, so here ya go…

Popcorn Chicken Savoury Cupcake (Makes 15)

Ingredients:

1 serve of large Potato & Gravy

1 large KFC Popcorn Chicken

For the cornbread cupcakes:

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 cups plain flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup canned creamed corn

125 grams melted butter

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180℃. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and make a well in the centre. Add the remaining ingredients and gradually mix to combine. Divide between cupcake liners and bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Pour the gravy from the potato and gravy into a bowl. Spoon the remaining potato into another bowl and stir to combine the potato and any remaining gravy. Transfer the potato to a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle. Pipe the potato on the top to resemble frosting on a cupcake. Top with 4-5 pieces of popcorn chicken and then spoon on around 1/2 tablespoon of KFC gravy to garnish.