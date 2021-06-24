The world is changing for the better for Coeliacs and Gluten Intolerants!

You’ll now be able to feast on what the rest of us have been enjoying for years!

Kelloggs have dropped gluten-free versions of two of their most popular breakfast cereals.

Coco Pops has joined the ranks of Sultana Bran which released their gluten-free option earlier this year.

Both cereals are endorsed by Coeliac Australia, with over a third of Australians now looking for gluten-free products in their grocery aisles.

Dan Bitti, Senior Marketing Lead at Kellogg’s said: “We continue to see an increasing number of Australian’s, not just coeliacs, seeking gluten-free choices where they don’t have to compromise on taste. To meet the needs of all Australian’s, we have looked at our favourite brands and created gluten free versions of Coco Pops and Sultana Bran Gluten-Free, ensuring that taste is no compromise when eating gluten free.”

“Whether you’re looking for a high-fibre cereal or simply want to enjoy a chocolatey taste, both Sultana Bran and Coco Pops Gluten-Free cereals are sure to deliver that great taste you expect.”

The Kellogg’s Gluten-Free range also includes Corn Flakes, Special K and Kellogg’s Gluten-Free brekkie biscuits.

You’ll start seeing Gluten Free Coco Pops in Coles supermarkets from the 28th of June!