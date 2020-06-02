We are suckers for a brand new McFlurry flavour, and Macca’s are really bringing it home this time around – hello Banana Caramel Pie!!

The legends behind it say it is a combo is “Macca’s famous crispy pie pastry with a delicious banana caramel filling combined with caramel topping swirled into our famous soft serve.” HELP!!

We bet your craving one of these already right? You’ll be able to get your hands on one from June 3-10 exclusively on McDelivery via the UberEats app.

From June 11, all restaurants will have these bad boys NATIONWIDE!!

We don’t know how long they’ll be around for, but you can guarantee we’ll be making the most of having these on the menu!