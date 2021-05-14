Cadbury Australia has announced they have released a fusion of Caramkilk and honeycomb pieces across the country, in the form of Hokey Pokey and it’s available now!

“When we released CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY in New Zealand last year, we received such an overwhelming number of requests from Australians, so it was a clear that we had to bring it across to Australia this year’, said Katrina Watson, Senior Marketing Manager, CADBURY Australia.

“CARAMILK is one of our most sought-after chocolate blocks and what better way to continue the CARAMILK frenzy than by blending your much-loved caramelised white chocolate with crunchy golden honeycomb pieces? We know Aussies will love this golden gem just as much as the Kiwis did.”

The limited-edition CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY block is available now in all leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide. This limited edition won’t last long, get yours before stocks run out!