I’m always living on the precipice of hating eggs.

They’re amazing but they’re also so gross and now Primo’s released an instant scrambo in cups and I think I’ve officially been tipped over into disgust.

The ‘Scrambles‘ range comes in six flavours and boasts that you can have a hot breakfast in just 1 minute!

The method to the madness?

Step 1: Remove the lid from the cup and empty the content of the sachets into the cup.

Step 2: Crack a fresh egg into the cup, for softer set scrambled eggs add a dash of milk or water.

Step 3: Mix ingredients with a fork until well combined.

Step 4: Cook in microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds. Remove and stir. Cook for a further 30 seconds.

5. Stir and enjoy straight from the cup.

The six flavours mean there’s something for everyone!

Super Cheesy Bacon – with quality Primo Bacon, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm

Super Cheesy Leg Ham – with quality Primo Leg Ham, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm

Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese – with quality Primo Bacon, tasty cheese and mushroom – 35gm

Leg Ham, Tomato & Cheese – with quality Primo Leg Ham, tasty cheese and tomato – 35gm

Super Cheesy Chicken Breast – with quality Primo Chicken Breast, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm

Mild Chorizo, Spinach & Cheese – with quality Primo Chorizo, tasty cheese and spinach – 35gm

Going for roughly $4 a pop at Woolies and various independent supermarkets… dare I say considering if you have to add your own egg, that price is too much!

Has anyone tried these yet? How do they go down?