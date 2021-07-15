I’m always living on the precipice of hating eggs.

They’re amazing but they’re also so gross and now Primo’s released an instant scrambo in cups and I think I’ve officially been tipped over into disgust.

The ‘Scrambles‘ range comes in six flavours and boasts that you can have a hot breakfast in just 1 minute!

The method to the madness?

Step 1: Remove the lid from the cup and empty the content of the sachets into the cup.

Step 2: Crack a fresh egg into the cup, for softer set scrambled eggs add a dash of milk or water.

Step 3: Mix ingredients with a fork until well combined.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Step 4: Cook in microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds. Remove and stir. Cook for a further 30 seconds.

5. Stir and enjoy straight from the cup.

The six flavours mean there’s something for everyone!

  • Super Cheesy Bacon – with quality Primo Bacon, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm
  • Super Cheesy Leg Ham – with quality Primo Leg Ham, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm
  • Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese – with quality Primo Bacon, tasty cheese and mushroom – 35gm
  • Leg Ham, Tomato & Cheese – with quality Primo Leg Ham, tasty cheese and tomato – 35gm
  • Super Cheesy Chicken Breast – with quality Primo Chicken Breast, tasty & mozzarella cheese – 40gm
  • Mild Chorizo, Spinach & Cheese – with quality Primo Chorizo, tasty cheese and spinach – 35gm

Going for roughly $4 a pop at Woolies and various independent supermarkets… dare I say considering if you have to add your own egg, that price is too much!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Has anyone tried these yet? How do they go down?

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!