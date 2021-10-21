In less than 12 hours, restrictions will be lifted and the people of Melbourne will finally be able to get back to the things they love.

One of those is heading to a pub for a nice, cold beer. Jase is pretty pumped and he wants to make sure the whole KIIS team is treated as soon as possible so when he saw a photo of a man carrying 40+ beers AT THE SAME TIME it inspired him to the ultimate Frothy Friday challenge.

Can Jase carry 40 beers from a Swan St pub all the way to the KIIS studio? It’s a one kilometre walk with an incline.



