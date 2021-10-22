It’s official – Victoria has hit the 70% fully vaccination milestone and it’s Freedom Friday. Or, where Jase is concerned… FROTHY FRIDAY!

To mark the occasion, Jase wanted to challenge himself by carrying 50 beers from the Public House pub in Richmond to the KIIS studio. Lauren calculated that it is about a one kilometre walk with an incline.

There are roundabouts and cars to watch out for along the way. Can he do it or will the stack fall down?

Listen below.. (the fun begins around 27:30)

