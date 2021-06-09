If you’ve does the classic young Aussie trip to Japan, you’ll know you can buy incredibly strong alcoholic drinks called Strong Zero from your local 7 Elevens for barely anything.

They’ve attributed to many a good night for MANY of us!

Beam Suntory is launching Minus 196 Double Lemon in Australia and it’s a treat guys… it’s a TREAT.

If you don’t believe me then you just need to hear about how the drink is made, it’ll blow your mind.

Did you ever watch your crazy science teacher explode stuff in class using liquid nitrogen?

Well, the gang at Suntory freeze whole lemons in liquid nitrogen which takes it from room temperature to -196°C very very quickly, it’s then pulverized and soaked in alcohol.

That’s why it tastes just like a lemonade but gets away with being 6%, using a blend of shochu, vodka, soda, and lemon your taste buds are gonna tingle.

“We want Aussies to feel like they’re enjoying the real deal straight from the fridge of a convenience store in Tokyo. Unmistakably Japanese, we can’t wait for this next-level refreshment to hit Aussie shelves,” says Beam Suntory Director of Innovation, Kay Oh.

-196 Double Lemon (ABV 6%) can be found across Liquorland and First Choice from July, Dan Murphy’s and BWS in August with a few lucky independent retailers stocking it from June; priced at RRP $22 (four pack) and $47 (10 pack).