Lauren Phillips is settling into breakfast radio life. She’s learning all about gifts that come into the office, surprising stitch-ups during the show and the communal soap in the shower.

However, she has stumbled across one thing that has horrified her… the office freezer!

On Friday, Lauren put on a hazmat suit and took it into her own hands to clean it out. From a off cake, vegan cheese, frozen pop tart and what she described as a container full of vomit, Lauren was not feeling well after her audit.

Thank you for your community service, Lauren.

