We love this time of the year because all the incredible flavour combinations begin to drop.

Baileys is no exception, with their new Baileys Apple Pie Liqueur has FINALLY dropped in Australia just in time for the festive season.

It’s only going to be available for a limited time so stock up baby because this blend sounds the best.

It’ll have flavours of homemade apple pie WITH the creaminess of vanilla ice cream, Baileys Original Irish Cream all mixed with hints of cinnamon and spices.

Drooling yet?

Head here for some yummy recipes you can use incorporating the liqueur.

Baileys Apple Pie will be available from mid-October at all leading liquor stores – until stocks last at RRP $36.99.

