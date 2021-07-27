Calling all Caramilk fans, we’ve got some bloody good news for you.

Peters Ice Cream and Cadbury have teamed up to create Cadbury Caramilk Sticks, and they’re coming to supermarket freezers this week.

Cadbury Caramilk Sticks feature a smooth centre, coated in a mouth-watering blend of caramelised white chocolate made from Caramilk.

We don’t know about you but we’re salivating just thinking about it.

Ice cream lovers can enjoy the latest frozen offering as a multipack of four (RRP $8.50) or a single serve (RRP $4) from Woolworths, Coles and other major retailers.