Fans of a long-lost but not forgotten snack will be a happy bunch going into the weekend.

After a long-fought, concerted campaign from some big fans, Tasty Toobs are coming back to supermarket shelves.

Lovers of the snack have been lobbying Smith’s Chips (the makers of the iconic Aussie snack) for years, with thousands of people liking the “Bring Back Tasty Toobs” Facebook page.

More recently, the pressure was ramped up on Smith’s with a petition to bring back Toobs racking up almost 10,000 signatures on Change.org

A recent post on the fanpage hinted at the snack’s return to our shelves, with a person sharing what looked to be a store order form.

We reached out to PepsiCo, the company behind Toobs to see if they would confirm the rumour.

“It is with the passion and support of our superfan community that we’ve been able to bring back Tasty Toobs,” a spokesperson responded.

“They [fans of the product] have been instrumental in helping to make this happen. We’ll be making more announcements soon so stay tuned!”

At this stage, we’re not sure where you’ll be able to grab your first packet or how much it will cost. Although a little bit of sleuthing reveals that Woolies have a Tasty Toobs page on their website just sitting there ready to go.

And we will be first through the doors to grab a packet, Woolworths.