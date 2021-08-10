It’s been 6 long years since we’ve had the opportunity to taste the ultimate chicken flavoured snack, but it all ends today.

As of tomorrow, the 11th of August, In A Biskit is returning to supermarket shelves in two flavours!

The special edition ‘Chicken In A Biskit’ and ‘Drumstix In A Biskit’ will be available while stocks last.

The people of Australia have been stomping their feet and demanding the return of the snack with a bunch of ‘Bring Back In A Biskit’ petitions and forums signed and created.

Lucy Fisher, Marketing Manager of Savoury Biscuits and Meals at Mondelez says, “We’ve listened to the thousands of Aussies asking us to bring ‘In A Biskit’ back. We couldn’t ignore their passion for one of Australia’s most iconic snacks, so we’re proud to announce its return.”

‘In A Bizkit’ will be available at leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationally and going for $3.20 a pop, so happy snacking!