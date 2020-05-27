Today is National Burger Day (because we needed an excuse to eat a burger) and as part of the celebrations, Grill’d is calling on its customers dress up in their most creative outfit..

To win a year’s worth of burgers.

That’s right, all you have to do is dress up in your best fancy dress, get Grill’d delivered or head in-store and share a video of the occasion on TikTok or Instagram with the tags @GrilldBurgers and #DressUpForGrilld and if yours is the best, you could win a year worth of burgers.

Winners will be announced on the Grill’d website and contacted via social media on ​22 June.

There’s even some inspo from TikTok stars Jasminetxo, Brookestyless, and Malakaiwatenezele to get you going.

Grill’d founder, Simon Crowe, said: “We are more committed than ever to keeping the community spirit alive and as always, want to keep our customers smiling. Dressing up to go out has been swapped for athleisure wear and tracksuits lately, so we wanted to inspire our customers to get as creative as possible and have some fun whilst restrictions are still in place.”