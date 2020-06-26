Sushi is one of those foods that is always super satisfying, but no matter how much you’ve enjoyed it in your life, there’s a good chance you never knew about this.

A video on social media platform TikTok has revealed the secret behind the fish-shape of the soy sauce packet you receive with your sushi rolls.

TikTok user @shazzaaa18 revealed that instead of dropping the soy sauce on your sushi as needed, you should be pushing the nozzle into your roll and squeezing it so the sauce goes directly inside.

It’s safe to say the clip blew people’s minds.

“I’m 37 and have poured it from the top this whole goddamn time. Not anymore,” one person said.

“How am I just learning about this now,” another wrote.

Will from the Will & Woody show also found a clever use for the fish shape as well when he noticed the tail was a perfect way to spread wasabi!

You learn something new every day!