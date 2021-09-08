When there is a box of Cadbury Favourites in the room, everyone usually reaches for the standard go-tos – Crunchies, Snickers, Picnics, Mars Bars…

However, one Instagrammer Bruno ‘List King’ Bouchet has flipped social media on its head by claiming that Moro is one of the best flavours of the lot. It has caused quite the stir.

In a ranking system, Moro made the cut in ‘God Tier’ along with Turkish Delight and Milky Way from the Celebrations box.

Yumi and Monty were also shocked and upset, so they spoke to Bruno to appeal his decision…

