When the now infamous Air Fryer’s first came on the scene, we thought that their main function would be for creating savoury meals, like hot chips or chicken schnitzel.

But little did we know that this bad boy would actually be the source of some of the most drool-worthy desserts we’ve ever seen!

Basically people have been going nuts taking various sweet treats, putting them in puff pastry and cooking them up in the kitchen appliance.

We’ve seen things like Caramello Koala’s given the Air Fryer treatment, and now an Aussie classic has been morphed into a dessert worthy of being plated up at a restaurant!

Introducing your new Air Fryer obsession, the Tim Tam Air Fryer pastry!

Posting her creation to ‘Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia’ on Facebook, one woman said shared her recipe for frying up the delicious chocolate biscuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

All she did was put one Tim Tam, along with a spoonful of nutella (because why not add as much chocolate as possible) and wrap it up in a square of puff pastry.

She cooked them up in her 5 litre Air Fryer for about 10 minutes before serving with ice cream and some milo sprinkled on top. Can you really get more Aussie than that?

If you want a bit of variety, you could try the same recipe with one of the many Tim Tam flavours, like white chocolate!

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re honestly living for all of these Air Fryer recipes! Who knew delicious desserts could be so easy?

Eat your heart out Tim Tam Slam, we’ve just found our new fav way to eat the Arnott’s biscuit!