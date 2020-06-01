Canstar has announced its winner of Supermarkets Best Roast Chicken for 2020 and it’s the day we have all been waiting for.

The consumer research group compared chickens from Woolworths, Coles, Costco and IGA on taste, freshness, packaging design, value for money and overall satisfaction.

And one chicken took a near perfect score.

Revealing the results, Canstar Blue found that IGA “roasted the competition to top our ratings.”

The store’s roast chickens received full marks for taste, freshness, packaging design and overall satisfaction, as well as four stars for value for money.

Costco came runner up, with five stars for value for money, freshness and satisfaction,

Woolworths and Coles came third and fourth.

Both stores’ chooks received four stars for value for money, while Woolworths also received four stars for Freshness.