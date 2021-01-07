Everyone knows that IKEA food is strangely superior to all other food in a completely inexplicable way.

From the iconic meatballs to the $1 hotdogs to the creamiest of soft serves, it truly is magical place furniture aside.

So when they’re telling me that they’ve launched a plant-based strawberry soft serve that’s available NOW, I’m already in my car.

The strawberry sorbet will be as cheap as the original at $1.50 and made with strawberry pureé.

“Our ambition was to develop a plant-based sorbet alternative that is just as soft, airy and delicious as our popular dairy-based soft ice”, says Matthew Taylor, Country Food Manager for IKEA Australia.

IKEA also recently announced its latest food goals and wants to commit to 50% of main meals in IKEA restaurants to be plant-based by 2025, and 80% to be non-red meat!

They want to inspire people to live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle through food and the new sorbet aligns with this with almost half the carbon footprint of its dairy-based friend making it that much tastier!

