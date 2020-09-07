When you’ve spent what feels like a lifetime in Ikea, there is really no better place to be then their in-house restaurant. Whether you are in need of a little snack, a meal or even a cheeky dessert, they have it covered.

One of the most iconic dishes on the menu is the delicious Swedish meatballs which are served with mashed potatoes and lingonberries. My god, I miss them so much. Of course, those who choose a vegetarian diet won’t be asking for this option at the counter, but soon that will all change.

On October 6, all stores will get a vegetarian version of the meatballs consisting of yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion, apple. According to the store, it tastes like the real thing!

