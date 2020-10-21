Christmas is already flooding supermarket shelves and stores across the country. Hey, we could all use a little extra joy these days, so why not!

If you want to get into the festive spirit a little early, here is the scoop – Coles now has GINGERBREAD ICE CREAM!

Whether you like it straight from the tub or would rather grab a four-pack of sticks to share, the supermarket can hook you up and it’ll only cost you $5 a pop.

With every bite, you can expect to enjoy delicious gingerbread ice cream, spiced biscuits and caramel. If you get the sticks, you’ll also get a hit of milk chocolate as well as an extra treat. How delightful.

Time to start filling up that freezer!