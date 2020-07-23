Coon Cheese is looking into changing its name following backlash from Indigenous Australians.

According to the Australian, Saputo, the owners of Coon, are now looking into a name change will investigate claims the name is racist.

It comes in response to the global Black Lives Matter movement, which has seen companies and even football teams change their names.

The company says that Coon cheese took the name from its owner Edward William Coon, who was responsible for the original product.

Saputo took over Coon in 2015 as part of its deal to buy Lion Dairy and Drinks – Coon’s parent company.