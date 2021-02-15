Fried Chicken? Huxtaburger? TWO FOR ONE?!

You have me, you have me, you HAVE ME!

Huxtaburger is doing two-for-one of their incredible fried chicken sangas from today 15th February to Wednesday 17th February!

Just look at that bad boy…

Crispy fried chicken, slaw, ranch dressing, crunchy pickles and a choice of chipotle BBQ or flaming Huxta hot sauce between some delicious sourdough…

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve died and gone to heaven.

You can get your hands on em’ in-store OR you can get free-delivery through Deliveroo for orders over $30!