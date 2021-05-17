If you are in the mood for a good feed, then this week is a great week to dial-up/download the Deliveroo app as Hungry Jacks have joined the platform.

To celebrate joining the platform, Hungry Jack’s will be giving all users 50% off their order if they spend more than $20 on an order.

Scott Baird, CMO from Hungry Jack’s said “To be continuing our 50th birthday celebrations with our new partner, Deliveroo, is a really exciting moment for us. Hungry Jack’s is loved all across Australia and our customers can enjoy Hungry Jack’s in their own home. To celebrate our new partnership & 50th Birthday, from this week, Hungry Jack’s is offering 50% off all orders over $20, exclusively on Deliveroo until Sunday 23 May, and 25% off on all orders over $10 from Monday 24 – Sunday 30 May.”

Can’t wait to have a biiiig feed this week!