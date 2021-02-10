Hungry Jacks have made a major move towards getting rid of plastics stats in the last few weeks, introducing ‘strawless lids’.

While the majority of customers are happy with the new design, some have been left confused by them.

Some social media users have said they are ‘stupid’ whole others have said all you need to do, is well, push the cap back, it’s that simple.

One customer even said ‘I prefer Hungry Jack’s new lids than Macca’s paper friggin straws.’’

One TikTokker even showed the right way to use the lids.

It’s quite awesome!