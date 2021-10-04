You can’t go wrong with a classic cheeseburger, but we all need to mix it up sometimes, and fried chicken always goes down well. Oof, I’m already hungry.

Hungry Jack’s has upped its game with three new additions to its burger menu – and they claim they are the “biggest, crunchiest and juiciest” fried chicken burgers in the country!

The burgers are 40 per cent bigger than its closest rival with a mighty fried whole-breast chicken fillet, sandwiched between a brioche bun.

Now here are your choices – the ‘classic’ with crispy lettuce and mayo; the ‘spicy’ which features a spicy signature sauce; and the ‘cheesy bacon’ burger which is just as it sounds… packed with cheese and bacon. Get in me!

Hungry Jack’s new Fried Chicken range is now available in stores nationwide for pick-up, drive-thru and of course, delivery!