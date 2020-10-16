The sun is out and Spring is officially in the air!

And there’s no better way to celebrate than to get out into that sunshine and enjoy some (socially-distanced) picnics with the best local produce.

When you shop at your local fruit and veg shop, your money stays in your local community and you are supporting Aussie families.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our lives, shopping local and eating locally grown produce has never been so important.

Taste the freshness, quality and range of local produce by shopping at your local fruit and veg store.

Together we can keep the Aussie fruit and veg industry thriving for generations to come.

So, whether you’re heading out for a picnic or BBQ, or staying in for a meal with your loved ones, there’s no better way to celebrate than with the best fruit and veg.

Find out what’s in season, along with handy recipes and a store locator at www.abetterchoice.com.au.

Make A Better Choice’ for your community, your health and your family!