When you are in a rush to pull off a party, Coles can really come through with some top-notch cakes. For example, their $25 Unicorn Cake can make any table extra magical.

One shopper thought it would be pretty simple to pull off the cake from looking at the images, however it seems the supermarket had got one over them this time around – and the results have left social media users with something to giggle about.

“I personally think the resemblance is uncanny,” Laura said with images of her cake fail.

“Nailed it,” one Facebook user commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1